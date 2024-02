Brown recorded 31 tackles (16 solo) and 0.5 sacks during the 2023 regular season over 13 games played.

Operating as the primary backup behind talented rookie Kobie Turner, Brown easily eclipsed his nine career tackles while logging 298 snaps on defense. Brown did suffer an MCL sprain that cost him four games, but otherwise had a respectable year as a backup, and with one year left on his rookie deal, the Texas A&M product will likely remain in a depth role barring an injury to Turner.