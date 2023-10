The Rams placed Brown (knee) on their injured reserve list Tuesday.

Brown sustained a sprained MCL during Sunday's loss versus Philadelphia, and he'll now be forced to miss at least the Rams' next four games as he recovers. He'll first be eligible to return Nov. 19 versus Seattle, though the rehab process for his knee may take longer than that. In the meantime, Larrell Murchison could see an uptick in snaps.