Brown (shoulder) is active for Sunday's NFC divisional-round game against the Eagles, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Brown was deemed questionable to play after sitting out practice all week with a shoulder injury, which he sustained during Monday's wild-card win against Minnesota. The 324-pounder has played a significant role on the interior of the Rams' defensive front this year, tallying a career-high 44 tackles over 17 regular-season games. Brown should once again start between defensive ends Braden Fiske and Kobie Turner.