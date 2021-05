The Rams selected Brown in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 117th overall.

Brown was a two-year starter at Texas A&M and enjoyed a true breakout in 2020, when he earned First-Team All-SEC honors. As one of the youngest players in the 2021 NFL Draft (turning 21 in August), landing within one of the league's stoutest defensive lines could allow Brown some much-needed time to develop. Given his athletic traits, Brown's upside is that of a potential future starter.