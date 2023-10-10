Brown has a Grade 3 MCL sprain and will miss 5-to-7 weeks, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.

Brown was hurt twice in Sunday's loss to the Eagles. He first injured his elbow and was able to return to the contest, but he then went down with a knee injury with less than two minutes remaining and had to be carted off the field. He's subsequently been diagnosed with a Grade 3 MCL sprain and is slated to miss over a month, though head coach Sean McVay said Monday that Brown should be able to return this season. The third-year nose tackle tallied 13 tackles (six solo) over Los Angeles' first five games.