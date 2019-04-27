Rams' Bobby Evans: Heads to Los Angeles

The Rams selected Evans in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 97th overall.

A three-year starter who has played left and right tackle in his collegiate career, Evans certainly appears to have the nasty streak needed to block at the professional level. The Rams have an obvious hole at guard with Roger Saffold jumping ship during the offseason, but it's unlikely Evans slots in immediately, as the Oklahoma prospect profiles better as a swing tackle at least early on in his career.