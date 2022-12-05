Wagner recorded seven tackles (five solo) including three for a loss, two sacks, and an interception during Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Seahawks.

In Wagner's first game against Seattle since signing a five-year deal with the Rams in the offseason, the veteran linebacker put on a show, taking down Geno Smith on a pair of sacks and ripping the ball straight out of the hands of Tony Jones for an interception. Wagner's third career two-sack game was still not enough to push the Rams into the win column, but his elite play has been one of the lone bright spots for the Rams in a lost season.