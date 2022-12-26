Wagner recorded eight tackles (five solo), a sack, two quarterback hits, one tackle for loss, an interception and a pass defended during Sunday's 51-14 victory against the Broncos.

Wagner spent much of his Christmas Day sending former teammate Russell Wilson into fits, starting by stepping in front of a pass intended for Greg Dulcich to notch the second of four Rams' interceptions on the day. Wagner tacked on a sack on Wilson late in the second quarter, and was his usual dominant self on all aspects of the defense. Week 17's matchup against the Chargers will be a tougher task than the anemic Broncos offense, but the elite linebacker comes to Los Angeles on an absolute tear (36 combined tackles, three sacks, and two interceptions in the past four games) and should be primed for another monster performance.