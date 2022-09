Wagner recorded seven tackles (three solo) and a sack during Sunday's 31-27 win against the Falcons.

Wagner's stat line looked very similar to his Week 1 performance, and for the second straight week the top linebacker for the Rams was on the field for 100% of the team's defensive snaps, which should be the theme for Wagner throughout the season. Wagner will look to make it three straight weeks with a sack against the Raiders in Week 3.