Wagner recorded 14 tackles (six solo) during Thursday's 17-16 win against the Raiders.
Wagner has continued a stretch of elite play with another stat stuffing game, and the 14 total tackles moved him into the top 10 in all-time regular season combined tackles, ahead of Kyle Clifton's 1,484. Wagner, who now sits at 1,494, will likely pass Donnie Edwards for ninth in Week 15's contest against Green Bay, as he needs just eight more tackles to overtake the former linebacker for the Chiefs and Chargers.