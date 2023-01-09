Wagner logged seven solo tackles, a quarterback hit and a tackle for loss during the Rams' 19-16 overtime loss to the Seahawks.

Wagner led the Rams in tackles, but his return to Seattle was a much more demure affair than his stat-stuffing Week 13 matchup against them, when he notched three tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. Wagner had a productive first season with the Rams, logging 140 tackles (81 solo), a career-high six sacks, and two interceptions, and he will again be one of the anchors of the defense in 2023.