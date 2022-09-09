Wagner recorded seven tackles (five solo) and one sack during Thursday's 31-10 loss to the Bills.

Wagner finished one tackle behind Troy Hill for the team lead and tied three other players with seven. He also recorded just one of the team's two sacks during the season opener. The veteran linebacker signed a five-year, $65 million deal with the Rams after being released by Seattle this offseason. He's recorded at least 100 tackles in each of his first 10 seasons in the NFL and will look to continue that streak during his first campaign with Los Angeles.