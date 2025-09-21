Fiske (oblique) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Fiske saw a reduced workload during the Rams' Week 2 win over the Titans after tweaking his oblique during warmups. He opened the week with back-to-back DNPs, but he has been cleared to play Sunday after logging a limited practice session Friday. Fiske has tallied three tackles (one solo) and one fumble recovery through the first two games of the regular season.