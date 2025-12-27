Fiske (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Falcons, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

The second-year pro from Florida State upgraded from a DNP on Thursday to a limited session Friday, suggesting he's trending in the right direction ahead of Monday's matchup. Fiske has had an underwhelming 2025 campaign, recording 28 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and one pass defensed across 15 appearances. If he's out in Week 17, expect Larrell Murchison to operate as one of the Rams' top defensive ends.