Fiske (ankle) did not participate in Tuesday's walkthrough practice, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Rams head coach Sean McVay suggested that Fiske's status for Thursday's divisional tilt with the Seahawks would be a gameday decision. The defensive end has not missed a game this season, playing through an oblique injury in the Week 3 game against the Eagles. If the 25-year-old suffers a setback with his ankle injury that prohibits him from suiting up, Tyler Davis and Larrell Murchison will likely see an increased defensive snap share in Thursday's game.