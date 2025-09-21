Rams' Braden Fiske: Expected to suit up
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fiske (oblique), officially listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Eagles,Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Fiske suffered an oblique injury during warmups of the Rams' Week 2 game against Tennessee, but he was able to practice in limited fashion Friday. That will evidently be enough for him to suit up, though Fiske could be on a snap count. His status will become official shortly before the team's 1:00 pm ET kickoff.