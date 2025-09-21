Fiske (oblique), officially listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Eagles,Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Fiske suffered an oblique injury during warmups of the Rams' Week 2 game against Tennessee, but he was able to practice in limited fashion Friday. That will evidently be enough for him to suit up, though Fiske could be on a snap count. His status will become official shortly before the team's 1:00 pm ET kickoff.