Fiske recorded four tackles (two solo), including 2.0 sacks and two tackles for losses, in Sunday's 26-20 overtime win over the Seahawks.

The defensive tackle also played on at least half of the defensive snaps for the eighth time in eight games this season. Fiske has 26 tackles (11 solo), including 3.0 sacks, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 2024.