Fiske (ankle) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Fiske was able to shed an injury designation for Sunday's game after logging a full practice Friday. The second-year defensive lineman has been working through an ankle issue since mid-December, and while the Rams intend to play their starters in Week 18, Fiske could have his snap count limited to avoid injury aggravation. In that scenario, Tyler Davis and Larrell Murchison would be in line for more snaps on defense.