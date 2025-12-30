Fiske (ankle) is active for Monday night's game against the Falcons.

Fiske has been working through an ankle issue since mid-December. The injury has not caused him to miss games, and that trend will continue for Monday night's game against Atlanta. Fiske has failed to record a tackle in two of his last three games and is up to 28 tackles (10 solo), including 2.0 sacks, one pass defense and one fumble recovery through 15 regular-season games.