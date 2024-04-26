Share Video

The Rams selected Fiske in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 39th overall.

Los Angeles continues to rebuild its defensive front by way of Tallahassee, nabbing a second Florida State pass rusher in as many picks. Fiske is a taller and lighter interior lineman (6-foot-4, 292 pounds) who put himself on the second-round radar at the NFL Combine by turning out an unbelievable workout for his size. He ran a 4.78 in the 40 and recorded one of the best broad jumps for a defensive tackle in years (117 inches). Fiske probably lacks the size to be a top run-stuffer, but he had 16 sacks and 29 tackles for loss over his final three seasons at Western Michigan and Florida State. His length -- he's been measured with 31-inch arms -- was a concern for some, but apparently not for the Rams.