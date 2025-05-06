Fiske (knee) has resumed participating in some on-field workouts and said Tuesday he feels in "really good spot" in his recovery from offseason surgery, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Fiske required a minor offseason procedure to address the knee injury he sustained during the Rams' NFC divisional-round loss to the Eagles, but a video posted by the team Tuesday shows the 2024 second-round pick already demonstrating mobility and burst during on-field workouts. Fresh off an impressive debut campaign in which he led all rookies with 8.5 sacks during the regular season, Fiske appears on track to enter Year 2 at full strength and remain a difference maker for Los Angeles' defense.