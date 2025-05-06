Fiske has resumed participating in on-field workouts and said Tuesday he feels in a "really good spot" in his recovery from offseason knee surgery, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Fiske required a minor offseason procedure to address the knee injury he sustained during the Rams' NFC divisional-round loss to the Eagles, but a video posted by the team Tuesday shows the 2024 second-round pick already demonstrating mobility and burst during his workouts. Fresh off an impressive debut campaign in which he led all rookies with 8.5 sacks during the regular season, Fiske appears on track to enter his second NFL campaign at full strength and remain a difference maker for Los Angeles' defense.