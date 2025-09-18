Fiske (oblique) did not practice Wednesday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Fiske suffered an oblique injury during warmups for Sunday's game against Tennessee, and he was limited to only 12 defensive snaps as a result. It's not a great sign that he was unable to practice Wednesday, but his participation Thursday and Friday will likely give a better indication of his status ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup against the Eagles.