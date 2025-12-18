Fiske (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's NFC West tilt against the Seahawks, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Fiske was held out of all three practices for Week 16 prep due to an ankle injury that he presumably picked up during Sunday's win over the Lions. He has been tagged as questionable despite the lack of practice, so his official status likely won't be known until approximately 90 minutes before Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, when the Rams announce their list of inactive players. Larrell Murchison, Tyler Davis and rooke Ty Hamilton would be poised for more defensive snaps if Fiske is not cleared to play.