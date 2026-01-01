Rams' Braden Fiske: Still working through ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
Fiske (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.
Fiske has been able to play through an ankle injury for the Rams' last two games, though he's logged just one tackle over that span while seeing his snaps on defense noticeably decrease. He'll have two more chances to increase his practice participation heading into Sunday's NFC West tilt against the Cardinals.