Head coach Sean McVay relayed Monday that Fiske injured his oblique during pregame warmups before Sunday's game against the Titans, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

It explains why Fiske was limited to 14 snaps (13 on defense, one on special teams) during Sunday's win. McVay told reporters that the 2024 second-rounder felt better Monday and that Fiske's injury will be monitored leading up to the Rams' Week 3 clash against the Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 21.