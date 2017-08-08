Marquez (knee) reverted to injured reserve Tuesday.

Marquez was waived/injured Monday after dealing with a knee injury for most of training camp and reverts to IR after clearing waivers. He's likely stuck there throughout the end of the 2017 season, barring an injury settlement.

