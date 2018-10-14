Cooks (concussion) is listed as active for Sunday at Denver, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

This was merely a formality after Cooks cleared the concussion protocol Saturday. Working with Cooper Kupp (concussion) and Robert Woods, the trio will seek to stave off temperatures in the low-20s F and snow against a Broncos defense that has allowed 12.6 yards per catch and six touchdowns to wide receivers this season.