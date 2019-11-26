Play

Rams' Brandin Cooks: Back from concussion

Cooks (concussion) is listed as active Monday versus the Ravens, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Cooks has completed his journey through the concussion protocol and will suit up for the first time since Oct. 27 against the Bengals, ending a two-game absence. Considering he just tended to the fifth known head injury of his playing career, there may be an increased risk for Cooks to pick up yet another concussion. On Monday, though, he'll look to produce against a Baltimore defense that has allowed 178.6 receiving yards per game and six touchdowns to wideouts in 10 contests this season.

