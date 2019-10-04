Rams' Brandin Cooks: Being evaluated for concussion
Cooks is being evaluated for a concussion during Thursday's game against the Seahawks.
Cooks carried once for 27 yards and secured one-of-three targets for 29 yards before exiting. The injury came on Cooks' lone catch, a difficult grab along the right sideline which caused the receiver to come down hard on his head. Cooks has had head injuries in the past, suffering a concussion last season as a Ram and another notable head injury during Super Bowl LII as a Patriot. Consequently, the Rams' training staff might be cautious in allowing Cooks to return to Thursday's contest. Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and an emerging Gerald Everett will look to spearhead Los Angeles' passing game should Cooks remain out.
