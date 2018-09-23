Rams' Brandin Cooks: Catches seven passes for 90 yards
Cooks caught seven of eight targets for 90 yards in Sunday's 35-23 win over the Chargers.
It looked like Cooks scored a touchdown in the first quarter, but he was later ruled down inside the one-yard line after a replay review. Cooks has picked up a new offense quickly, catching 19 of 25 targets for 336 yards through three games. Although the presence of Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, who both scored a touchdown Sunday, slightly cap his upside, there seems like there is enough to go around for all three receivers to be productive. In any case, Cooks will look to stay on a roll in Thursday's game against Minnesota.
More News
-
Rams' Brandin Cooks: Explodes for 159 yards•
-
Rams' Brandin Cooks: Records 93 scrimmage yards in Rams debut•
-
Rams' Brandin Cooks: Sitting out Saturday's preseason game•
-
Rams' Brandin Cooks: Signs five-year extension•
-
Rams' Brandin Cooks: Returns for minicamp•
-
Rams' Brandin Cooks: Sidelined Tuesday by groin injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
LIVE: Week 3 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 3
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3