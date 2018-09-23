Cooks caught seven of eight targets for 90 yards in Sunday's 35-23 win over the Chargers.

It looked like Cooks scored a touchdown in the first quarter, but he was later ruled down inside the one-yard line after a replay review. Cooks has picked up a new offense quickly, catching 19 of 25 targets for 336 yards through three games. Although the presence of Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, who both scored a touchdown Sunday, slightly cap his upside, there seems like there is enough to go around for all three receivers to be productive. In any case, Cooks will look to stay on a roll in Thursday's game against Minnesota.