Rams' Brandin Cooks: Concussion confirmed

Cooks won't return to Sunday's game against the Bengals in London due to a concussion, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

On the receiving end of a helmet-to-helmet hit in the first quarter, Cooks went to the locker with the Rams' medical staff and was ruled out shortly thereafter, finishing Week 8 without a catch. Josh Reynolds will take on an elevated role in the offense as long as Cooks is sidelined.