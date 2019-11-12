Rams' Brandin Cooks: Continued progress expected
Coach Sean McVay expects Cooks (concussion) to practice this week but not play Sunday against the Bears, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports. Instead, the Rams hope Cooks will be back Monday, Nov. 25 versus the Ravens.
Cooks practiced in a limited fashion last Friday, showing the first noticeable step in his recovery from the fifth known concussion of his playing career. As a result, there's recent precedent for the wide receiver stepping on the practice field, which will be confirmed on Wednesday's injury report. Having said all that, he's slated to be inactive Sunday for a second straight contest with an eye toward game action Week 12. In Cooks' continued absence, the Rams' receiving corps will be led by Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Josh Reynolds.
