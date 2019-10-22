Rams' Brandin Cooks: Discouraging campaign continues
Cooks caught four of seven targets for 59 yards during Sunday's 37-10 win over Atlanta.
Unless there's a turnaround soon, this could quickly become a lost season for Cooks. He's only topped 100 yards once all year and has just a single touchdown. Additionally, the second-year Ram is trending in the wrong direction with just eight receptions for 103 yards over the past three weeks. It's difficult to view him as a reliable starting option in the majority of settings.
