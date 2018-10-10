Rams' Brandin Cooks: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Cooks (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Coach Sean McVay said earlier Wednesday that Cooks and Cooper Kupp (concussion) participated in a walk-through, which equates to a limited designation for most teams. Not so for the Rams. Still, McVay told Hammond that he "feels good" about the wideouts being able to play Sunday in Denver. An actual appearance Thursday would put Cooks and Kupp on the path to active status Week 6.
