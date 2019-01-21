Rams' Brandin Cooks: Eclipses century mark
Cooks brought in seven of eight targets for 107 yards during the Rams' 26-23 overtime win over the Saints in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
Cooks ended up as the Rams' most effective receiver versus his old squad, with his exploits key to Los Angeles' upset, Super Bowl-clinching win. The 2014 first-round pick's contributions were especially crucial on a day when the Saints effectively limited fellow wideout Robert Woods, especially downfield. Cooks elite speed, which he flashed on a pretty 36-yard over-the shoulder grab Sunday, could once again prove pivotal to the Rams' chances against either the Patriots or Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
