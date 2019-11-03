Rams' Brandin Cooks: Encouraged by visit with specialist
Cooks' visit with a concussion specialist during the Rams' Week 9 bye was reportedly "positive," leaving Los Angeles optimistic the receiver's latest head injury won't necessitate a long-term recovery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Cooks was diagnosed with his second concussion of the season after exiting the Week 8 game against the Bengals. The injury was Cooks' fifth documented concussion of his playing career, so the Rams will be sure to exercise extra caution before working him back into the mix. The Rams should provide an update regarding where he stands in the concussion protocol when the team holds its first official practice of Week 10 on Wednesday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner doubts
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...