Rams' Brandin Cooks: Encouraged by visit with specialist

Cooks' visit with a concussion specialist during the Rams' Week 9 bye was reportedly "positive," leaving Los Angeles optimistic the receiver's latest head injury won't necessitate a long-term recovery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Cooks was diagnosed with his second concussion of the season after exiting the Week 8 game against the Bengals. The injury was Cooks' fifth documented concussion of his playing career, so the Rams will be sure to exercise extra caution before working him back into the mix. The Rams should provide an update regarding where he stands in the concussion protocol when the team holds its first official practice of Week 10 on Wednesday.