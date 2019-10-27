Rams' Brandin Cooks: Evaluated for concussion

Cooks is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bengals due to a head injury, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Cooks left the field early in the first quarter after suffering a helmet-to-helmet hit. The speedy wideout previously dealt with a concussion earlier in the season, but he managed to clear the league's five-step protocol without missing any time.

