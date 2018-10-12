Rams' Brandin Cooks: Expected to clear concussion protocol
Cooks is poised to clear the concussion protocol in advance of Sunday's game in Denver, Rich Hammond of The Orange County Register reports.
Cooks' practice reps this week were directly correlated with his standing in the concussion protocol. After a full showing Friday, he's on the brink of gaining clearance to play. The only thing standing in his way is an evaluation with an independent neurologist Saturday. As long as he's symptom-free Sunday, he'll be available to Jared Goff against the Broncos' mid-tier pass defense (256.2 yards allowed per game).
