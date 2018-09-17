Rams' Brandin Cooks: Explodes for 159 yards
Cooks caught seven of nine targets for 159 yards in Sunday's 34-0 win over the Cardinals.
Cooks tied Robert Woods for the team lead in targets while piling up twice as many yards. The speedy wideout had four gains of 20 or more yards, including a 57-yarder on a deep pass in the middle part of the field. Cooks has looked the part of a No. 1 wideout through two games with the Rams, catching 12 of 17 targets for 246 yards in an offense that also features Todd Gurley, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp. There will eventually be weeks when the volume just isn't there, but it hasn't been a problem thus far as the Rams prepare for a Week 3 matchup with the Charger.
