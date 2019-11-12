Play

Rams' Brandin Cooks: Feeling better, but won't play Sunday

Cooks (concussion) won't play Sunday night against the Bears.

At this stage, Cooks -- who suffered the fifth diagnosed concussion of his playing career during Week 8 action -- has yet to clear the NFL's concussion protocol. On the plus side, coach Sean McVay relayed Monday that the wideout is feeling good and is now asymptomatic. "Everything is really in good shape with (Cooks) right now, but he will miss this week and then we'll re-evaluate the following week," McVay noted. With Cooks set to miss another contest, the Rams' Week 11 wideout corps will be headed by Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds.

