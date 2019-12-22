Rams' Brandin Cooks: Finds end zone in loss

Cooks secured four of six targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' 34-31 loss to the 49ers on Saturday.

Cooks' receiving yardage total was underwhelming once again, but his 10-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter salvaged his fantasy line. The speedster hadn't visited the end zone since back in Week 2 versus the Saints, which marked his only other score of the campaign. Cooks has back-to-back four-catch games, and he'll look to finish what has been a disappointing season overall on a strong note against the Cardinals in Week 17.