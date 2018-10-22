Rams' Brandin Cooks: Finds end zone in win over 49ers
Cooks caught four of five targets for 64 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 39-10 win over the 49ers.
Cooks finished second on the team in targets, catches and yardage while scoring a 19-yard touchdown to help his team pull away in the second quarter. He was held to just two catches last week against the Broncos, but he bounced back in this one despite the fact that his team led comfortably for most of the game. Cooks is now on pace for roughly 1,300 yards this season despite missing a game, and he'll look to build on this effort next Sunday in what could be a high-scoring game against the Packers.
