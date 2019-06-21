Cooks worked on improving his route running and timing with quarterback Jared Goff during the Rams' offseason program, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Cooks has recorded 1,000 receiving yards in four consecutive campaigns and also paced the NFL with an 82.1 catch rate on targets between 10 and 19 yards last year, per Pro Football Focus. He's an established threat attached to a dangerous offense, and the 25-year-old receiver has proved to be incredibly durable by suiting up for all 16 games each of the past four seasons. Cooks' efforts to improve his chemistry with Goff only raises his already high fantasy floor.