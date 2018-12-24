Rams' Brandin Cooks: Garners over 60 total yards in win
Cooks brought in all three of his targets for 35 yards and rushed three times for 27 yards in the Rams' 31-9 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.
Cooks didn't make much of an impact through the air, but the sum of his efforts was solid overall. The speedster also took an early seat once the Rams had the game in hand in the fourth quarter, and it remains to be seen how much he'll play, if at all, in Week 17 against the 49ers. If Cooks indeed sits or plays sparingly, he'll be in line to finish the regular season failing to top 62 receiving yards following a three-game streak of 100-yard efforts from Weeks 9-11.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 17 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16
-
Week 16 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you contrarian plays for Week 16 to try to take down a DFS tournament...