Cooks brought in all three of his targets for 35 yards and rushed three times for 27 yards in the Rams' 31-9 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Cooks didn't make much of an impact through the air, but the sum of his efforts was solid overall. The speedster also took an early seat once the Rams had the game in hand in the fourth quarter, and it remains to be seen how much he'll play, if at all, in Week 17 against the 49ers. If Cooks indeed sits or plays sparingly, he'll be in line to finish the regular season failing to top 62 receiving yards following a three-game streak of 100-yard efforts from Weeks 9-11.