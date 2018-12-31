Cooks caught five of nine targets for 62 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 48-32 win against the 49ers.

Cooks was without a touchdown reception since Week 9 against New Orleans, so it was good to see him finally break out, though that's of little solace for fantasy owners. The 62 receiving yards also tied the 25-year-old's highest yardage total in the last five games. The Rams were able to secure a first-round bye with the victory, and will host a divisional round game Jan. 12 or 13.