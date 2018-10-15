Cooks caught two of six targets for 53 yards during Sunday's 23-20 victory over Denver.

The six targets are the fewest Cooks has seen in any full game he's played this season, though his mere availability for Sunday's contest was a blessing considering the receiver exited Week 6 with a concussion. Furthermore, the entire Rams passing game was out of sync on a cold and snowy day in Denver, which likely played a role in Cooks' low production. Weather conditions should be much different when the Rams stay in state to take on the 49ers in Week 7, when Cooks will look to bounce back against a San Francisco defense that has surrendered 12 passing touchdowns through its first five games in 2018.