Rams' Brandin Cooks: Held in check against Broncos
Cooks caught two of six targets for 53 yards during Sunday's 23-20 victory over Denver.
The six targets are the fewest Cooks has seen in any full game he's played this season, though his mere availability for Sunday's contest was a blessing considering the receiver exited Week 6 with a concussion. Furthermore, the entire Rams passing game was out of sync on a cold and snowy day in Denver, which likely played a role in Cooks' low production. Weather conditions should be much different when the Rams stay in state to take on the 49ers in Week 7, when Cooks will look to bounce back against a San Francisco defense that has surrendered 12 passing touchdowns through its first five games in 2018.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...