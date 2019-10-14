Rams' Brandin Cooks: Held to 18 receiving yards

Cooks caught all three of his targets for 18 yards and added 14 yards on a pair of carries during Sunday's 20-7 loss to the 49ers.

After clearing the concussion protocol on Friday, Cooks was deemed to be fully healthy for this one, although a putrid showing by the offense limited his output in this one. He brought in each ball thrown his way, but Jared Goff struggled to make any plays downfield as he finished with just 78 passing yards. Cooks has struggled to make an impact over the last two games, totaling four catches (on six targets) for 47 yards and adding 41 yards on three carries. He should have his opportunities to get back on track in what could be a high-scoring road matchup with the Falcons next Sunday.