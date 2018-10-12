Rams' Brandin Cooks: In line to play Sunday
Cooks (concussion) practiced in full Friday and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest at Denver, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.
Players can be listed as full practice participants on injury reports and not actually be cleared from the concussion protocol, so Cooks' status will be monitored in advance of Sunday's 4:05 PM ET kickoff. As evidence, coach Sean McVay expects Cooks and Cooper Kupp (concussion) to be cleared by an independent neurologist Saturday, per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. Assuming Cooks gets over this final hurdle, he'll take on a Broncos defense that has conceded 7.8 YPT and six touchdowns to wideouts in five games this season.
