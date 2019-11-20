Rams' Brandin Cooks: Inching toward return
Cooks (concussion) is on pace to return Monday against the Ravens, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
The Rams won't release an injury report until Thursday, so it's unclear if Cooks has completed all five steps of the NFL's protocol for head injuries. After practicing in a limited capacity last week, a full session Thursday will be a great sign for his upcoming availability, but he's still subject to an evaluation of an independent neurologist in order to suit up Week 12.
More News
-
Rams' Brandin Cooks: Week 12 return possible•
-
Rams' Brandin Cooks: Remains limited Wednesday•
-
Rams' Brandin Cooks: Continued progress expected•
-
Rams' Brandin Cooks: Feeling better, but won't play Sunday•
-
Rams' Brandin Cooks: Not expected for Week 11•
-
Rams' Brandin Cooks: Limited in return to practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 RB Preview: Colts' committee
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back for Week 12 including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
IND-HOU injury updates, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 12, starting...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12.
-
Week 12 TE Preview: Stream On
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 12, including streaming options.
-
Stealing Signals: Week 11 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 11.