Rams' Brandin Cooks: Inching toward return

Cooks (concussion) is on pace to return Monday against the Ravens, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

The Rams won't release an injury report until Thursday, so it's unclear if Cooks has completed all five steps of the NFL's protocol for head injuries. After practicing in a limited capacity last week, a full session Thursday will be a great sign for his upcoming availability, but he's still subject to an evaluation of an independent neurologist in order to suit up Week 12.